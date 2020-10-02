‘I’m Proud To Be A Nigerian’ – Singer Seyi Shay

Popular Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, has stated that she is proud to be a Nigerian.

The ‘Yolo’ crooner took to her official Twitter page on October 1, Independence Day to celebrate the positive attributes of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Her main reason for being proud to be a Nigerian is the survival spirit of Nigerians. According to the singer cum actress, Nigerians are survivors.

Her tweet reads thus:

“1 thing I lyk abt Nigeria is the culture! We have so many rich n colorful cultures 1 thing I don’t lyk is the corruption, it’s crippling the nation BUT I’m proud 2 b a Nigerian bcos we r strong, we pull thru whatever life throws at us n we r survivors #HappyIndependence”

See her tweet below: