‘I’m Proud To Be A Nigerian’ – BBNaija’s Vee

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has stated that she is proud to be a Nigerian.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page to share that she is proud to be a black woman. She also revealed that she is proud of her skin color.

Her tweet reads thus:

“Proud of my skin. Proud to be a black woman. Proud to be a Nigerian”

The musician has also contributed to the trending conversation on SARS brutality. She says that Nigeria deserves better.

“Good morning to those protesting today & those that are constantly spreading the message worldwide. Let’s keep going, we deserve a better Nigeria. #EndSarsNow“, she tweeted.

