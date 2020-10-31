‘I’m Original And That’s Perfection In Itself’ – BBNaija’s Dorathy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and first runner-up, Dorathy Bachor posted a couple of stunning photos of herself via Instagram on Saturday.

The reality TV star, who graced the front page of a popular Nigerian magazine, Uncutxtra, shared more photos from the photoshoot session in which she donned a black dress.

Dorathy captioned the photos with some words of affirmation.

In her words;

“I’m an original and that’s perfection in itself.

What better way to end the month grateful

Not me looking like a bag of money and yeah I’m all for that,” she wrote.

See her full post below: