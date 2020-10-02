“I’m not the kind of guy that would like to get something out of pity, the only person I told about my genotype was Vee” – Laycon (Video)

Big Brother Naija Lockdown winner, Laycon has finally cleared the air about revelation of his SC genotype that generated a lot of controversy on social media.

The singer in an interview Inspiration FM this morning, revealed that the only person he remembers telling about being Sickle Cell was his friend Vee.

According to him, that is because he knew she would respect the information.

He also advised that there is a need to start creating more awareness about SC genotypes, that he is not the kind of guy that likes to get things out of pity.

Recall that last week, Erica was under fire as Laycon’s genotype stirred controversy after a video of Erica insulting him about not taking his drug surfaced online, and it got people slamming her for being “insensitive” and using it against him.