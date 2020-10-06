I’m not pregnant for Laycon, it was a joke – Lady who claimed to be Laycon’s baby mama apologizes, reveals how she’s been suffering

A lady known as Dera who claimed to be the baby mama of Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has taken to social media to apologize.

Recall that a video went viral online few days ago, where a lady accused Laycon of forcefully having his way with her in a nightclub and abandoned her, only to find out later that she’s carrying his baby.

Well, the lady has come out to confess that it was all a joke. Dera revealed that she has never met Laycon, neither has she been to Nigeria in three years.

“I have never been in Nigeria for the past three years,” she said.

Sharing a new video, Dera asked for forgiveness because she has been suffering from sleeplessness since she made that false claim of being pregnant for Laycon.

According to her, She has been having nightmares where people chase her with cutlasses among other weapons.