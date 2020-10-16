“I’m not keeping quiet anymore” – Woman crippled by a stray bullet allegedly from a Nigeria police officer’s gun narrates ordeal

Nigerian film actress, filmmaker, director and producer Toyin Abraham has shared the touching story of her family friend who she claims became crippled when hit by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun.

Sharing a photo of Nike Adekanle sitting in a wheelchair, Toyin Abraham wrote:

“This is my family friend Adenike @nikeadekanle .. She wasn’t born like this, It was a stray bullet from the Nigeria police on the 23rd of July 1996 around 3pm in apata ibadan and she was in the hospital for over a year. Not even a call or check up or Bill payment by the police.

{ P.s- I had to get her permission to do this } #endpolicebrutality.”

Adenike confirmed the story, writing: “I’m not keeping quiet anymore…. saying this bring back a lot of horrible things that I want to forget but if this helps our fight against police brutality then WE MOVE!!!!!! #EndSars #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.”