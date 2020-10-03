‘I’m Not Going To Live My Life To Impress People At The Cost Of My Happiness’ – BBNaija’s Lucy Tells Critics

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Lucy has taken to Instagram to slam those, who are fond of criticizing her on social media.

It all started after the reality TV star went live on her Instagram page while she was at an event.

Some overzealous fans had taken to the comment session to tell her to add Laycon to her live video and see how her engagement on the photo-sharing app will shoot through the roof.

Lucy, who has always been one to talk about how she feels without mincing words, expressed her displeasure over the act and she slammed those fans calling for such move.

The reality TV star noted that they are the major reason a lot of people are depressed in the country and she stated that she is not going live her life to impress people at the cost of her own happiness and mental health.

The reality TV star added that the least she will do is leave social media for them.

Read Also: Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises Erica at Abuja Meet-and-Greet: Watch

See her post below: