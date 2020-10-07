“I’m not going anywhere” – KiddWaya blows hot after constant attack on his social media pages

BBNaija 2020 contestant and Billionaire son, KiddWaya, has taken to his social media page to send a message to detractors who are trying hard to limit his social media presence.

Apparently, Kiddwaya’s social media pages are experiencing some sort of hiccups and he has now declared that his brand supersedes social media.

His post on his Insta-story reads ;

My IG account is on shadow ban.

My Twitter is suspended.

The WDG movement is beyond socal media.

It’s a force that cannot be stopped, so do your best because we are not going anywhere.