“I’m not crazy, I’m leaving with my life” – Actress Chacha Eke in tears as she announces end of her 7-year-old marriage (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has announced her decision to leave her husband, Austin Faani.

The beautiful mother of three, in a recent video, said she can no longer continue with the marriage, due to some reasons, which she is yet to disclose.

Speaking further, the actress said she can’t say much for now, but she isn’t crazy and she’s leaving the marriage with her life.

“This video is to let the world know that I’m done with the marriage. I don’t have enough to prove that I’m done, but I’m done with him. I’m done, I’m leaving with my life, finally. I can’t say a lot now but you will hear my story”, she said.