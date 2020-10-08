‘I’m More Than Just A DJ’, Cuppy Says

Popular female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she is more than just a DJ. The artist went on to say that she wants to henceforth be addressed as just ‘Cuppy’.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, she writes:

“Please just call me ‘Cuppy’ … I’m more than just a DJ, Your FAVE DJ could NEVER! #FACTS #CuppyDat”

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Jollof On The Jet’ crooner shared a photoshopped picture of herself and British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, to mark independence day.

Knowing fully well that the picture would be deduced as photoshop, she added a post-script which reads:

“Haters will say it’s photoshop”

See her tweet below: