‘I’m Leaving With My Life’ – Actress Chacha Eke Faani Announces End Of Her 7-Year-Old Marriage

Popular Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke Faani has announced that her 7-year-old marriage to movie director, Austin Faani Ikechukwu is over.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, share three children together.

In a video circulating on social media, Chacha confirmed the news of her split from her husband as she also mentioned that she is leaving with her ‘life’ intact.

The actress, however, said that she really can’t say much regarding their separation but she will come out to share the full details very soon.

Read Also: ‘If It Doesn’t Come Directly From My Mouth, Then It’s Not Me Talking’ – Kiddwaya

Watch the video HERE.