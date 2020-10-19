“I’m Counting My Money, I Can’t Hear You” – Actress Regina Daniels Tells Critics

Popular actress, Regina Daniels uploaded a couple of stunning photos of herself via Instagram on Monday along with a cryptic caption.

The actress rocked a camouflage jacket paired with a black bra top and biker shorts in the photos.

Information Nigeria the first time mom set tongues wagging after she flaunted the extravagant gifts she received from her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The couple have faced numerous criticisms due to the huge age gap between them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Regina penned a message seemingly directed to her critics which reads;

“I say I’m counting my money….I can’t hear you #endsars #endpolicebrutality”

See her post below: