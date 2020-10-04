‘I’m Already Working On My Next Film’, Kemi Adetiba Reveals

Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has revealed that she is already working on her next film. The movie director took to her official Twitter page to share the information.

In her words:

“Already working on my next film, ‘cos now, I’ve got a new goal to chase.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Adetiba shared the first official trailer for the second part of her 2018 hit movie, ‘King of Boys’.

She also hinted that the character ‘Makanaki’, the lead villain in the first part will be reprised in the second part. It is yet unsure whether the same actor shall be playing the role. However, it appears that Reminisce, who played the character in the first part, shall be retained.

See her tweet below: