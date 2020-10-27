I don’t give people information about me: Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, former Big Brother Naija housemate has revealed that he doesn’t give people information about him or anyone close to him.

The billionaire’s son, who disclosed this in a series of tweets he sent out on Tuesday, disclosed that he is a very private person.

Taking to his Twitter page, the BBNaija 2020 star called out a particular user identified as @DoodooArmani and other bloggers.

Explaining further, Kidd said if there was anything about him that fans needed to know, they would hear it directly from his Twitter and Instagram pages. In his words:

“I’m actually a very private person and I don’t give people information about me or anyone close to me. If there’s any new information you will hear it directly from my Twitter or Instagram, not from @DoodooArmani or any other bloggers. Good morning and I love you all.”

See his tweet below: