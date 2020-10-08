‘I’m A Bipolar Patient’ – Actress Chacha Eke Faani Explains Reason For Her Recent Outburst

Popular Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke Faani has revealed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress released a video in the penultimate week in which she announced the end of her marriage to movie director, Austin Faani.

This raised eyebrows as many speculated that she must have been a victim of domestic violence.

Well, Chacha has come out to clear the air as she mentioned her husband has never hit her.

The actress also explained the reason for her outburst on social media.

She said;

“Five days ago, I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it’s a clear case of domestic violence. It’s not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. Austin has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth. I’m here at First Delta American hospital, Asaba, receiving treatment. Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed of bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real.

Here in Africa, we tend not to know about it due to ignorance or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I’ve been feeling in these tiny videos that I’ve been making but I will, however, show you motion pictures soon.”

