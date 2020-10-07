“I’ll rather die broke than join illuminati” – Cardi B writes after her new photo sparked rumors she has joined illuminati

International superstar, Cardi B has shut down speculations that she joined Illuminati.

The mother-of-one took to her social media page to share a photo of herself while reminding the world she’s now single. In the photo, Cardi is seen wearing a red latex jumpsuit with a red hairband in the form of horns.

Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned the photo.

However, the nature of the photo led to speculations she has been initiated into the Illuminati as fans commented, claiming she was indirectly announcing her entry into the Illuminati.

She reacted by sharing another photo of herself in an angel costume, with diamonds covering her private parts and white wings sticking out behind her.

She wrote ;

“Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!”

“I will never join nothing. I rather die broke. Money cant buy my faith in God.”