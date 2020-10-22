National News
Ikoyi Prison On Fire, Inmates Attempt Jail Break (Video)
An attempted jailbreak has reportedly occurred at the Ikoyi Prisons of the Nigeria Correctional Service located in Lagos State.
Videos circulating on social media suggest the Ikoyi prison has been broken into, some building set on fire, and gunshots are been heard as officials try to control the pandemonium.
A video clip of the jailbreak shows smoke coming from the prison premises while gunshots were heard in the background.
According to reports gathered the police and military personnel had been deployed to assist prison guards to foil the attempt by inmates to escape.
Watch the video below:
BREAKING
More eye witness reports of the attack at Ikoyi Prison. #HappeningNow #IKOYIPRISON #Endsars pic.twitter.com/34TgCudHxj
— THISDAY LIVE (@THISDAYLIVE) October 22, 2020
Video footage of what is reportedly going on at Ikoyi Prison
Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/VLPOZxVJgJ
— Naija wants to #EndSARS (@Naija_PR) October 22, 2020
National News
Buhari To Make National Broadcast At 7pm
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday evening, following the escalation of violence in different parts of the country.
“Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm,” President Buhari’s media adviser Femi Adesina said.
“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast,” says Femi Adesina who is Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.
Lagos and most of Nigeria has been overrun by arsonists and hoodlums since soldiers opened live rounds on peaceful protesters on October 20, 2020.
National News
End SARS: Gen. John Enenche Reacts To Lekki Toll Gate Shootings
Major General John Eneche, the Nigerian defence director of information, has said that the reports about soldiers shooting #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday are mere ‘allegations.’
Eneche said this during a media briefing in Abuja, where he also mentioned that the analysis of the shooting and video evidence available suggest that they may have been photoshopped.
In his words;
“I even got analysts. People that have analysed the various videos that were cropped and photoshopped put together. If not that I’m not permitted, I could have forwarded it to your Instagram”, he said.
Eneche added that he is not permitted to speak further on the incident so as not to compromise the outcome of the findings by the Commission of Enquiry already constituted by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
In his words;
“We are dealing with major operations, anything outside this is what is called Operation MENSA, I may not want to go too much into Operation MENSA because it is not a major operation. We have nine Operations and other subsidiary Operations which I have been directed to focus.
“Operation MENSA is strictly under the policy directive of the various states we have them all over the country and it is the oldest of all Operations. For this Operation you have the Military, Navy Air Force, Civil Defence and the Police put together. So these Operations are still standing and running and I am aware that the state governments are using them in all these capacities, that is internal security, the level we are now is internal security and that is why the Police proactively came out and then deployed all their Force package that are necessary to handle that so that is where we are. So if there was anything and if it is true, why am I saying if it is true because up to this morning, I even called analysts who have analyzed videos that were photoshopped and put together, if not that I am not permitted, I would have forwarded it to you.
“The issue is not an operation that I can respond to. But I can tell you that it is an allegation for now, so let us not set the cart before the horse. If the matter was still open-ended I would have had I response for you but it is no longer open-ended, because immediately, not even up to five hours, before midnight the Governor of Lagos set up an Inquiry, so whatever we say now will not be fair to the Commission.”
Watch the video clip below:
Defence Spokesman – Major General John Eneche says the #LekkiMassacre videos circulating online are photoshopped. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/v8M8HASusK
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 22, 2020
National News
Ekiti Extends Curfew Indefinitely
Amidst the continued violence across the country, Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has approved the extension of the 24-hour curfew in Ekiti State indefinitely.
The curfew was declared on Tuesday evening following reported cases of violence in Ado Ekiti as hoodlums allegedly the peaceful protest by EndSARS protesters.
The initial curfew lapsed on Wednesday night by 10 pm.
However, on Thursday morning, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Akin Omole, announced that the curfew still continues in every part of the state until further notice.
It reads: “The general public is hereby alerted that the 24-hour curfew announced by the State Government is still in place in all parts of the state until further notice.
“Government appreciates the cooperation of all citizens of the state in obeying the curfew and ensuring that peace returns to the state.”
