Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been appointed by the International Parliamentary Congress as the Chief Coordinator for Africa.

The development was disclosed in a letter forwarded to Ekweremadu by the Secretary-General of the IPC and member of the Pakistani national parliament, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif.

“We are proud to inform you that the Honourable President of the IPC has nominated your good self as Chief Coordinator Africa with immediate effect.”

This was announced in a statement by the media adviser to the Enugu West lawmaker, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.