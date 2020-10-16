IGP Warns Police Officers Against Use Of Force On Peaceful Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, has warned police officers not to use force against peaceful protesters.

The warning by the police chief comes amidst video clips on social media showing police officers firing live rounds at peaceful protesters.

This was made known in a communique issued by Police spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba.

Adamu stated that citizens “have the fundamental right of freedom of expression, assembly, and movement and these must always be upheld and protected by the police”.

The police chief, however, appealed to protesters to “continually conduct themselves and guide their ranks from being infiltrated by criminal elements.”

“The Force leadership has heard the voice of the people clearly and is irrevocably committed to doing everything possible to address the observed ills, punish the offending officers, and enthrone a people-friendly police force,” Mr Adamu said.