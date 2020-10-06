IGP Vows To See FSARS Reforms Through

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has vowed to see through the reform of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical units of the Force.

The IGP made this known in Abuja on Monday, when the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, paid a courtesy call on him.

The IGP urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the reforms in FSARS are still in progress.

He also noted that all the announced measures aimed at checkmating a future occurrence of extra-judicial activities by personnel of FSARS will be followed to the latter.

Responding to the IGP, the Minister commended the IGP for his prompt response in tackling the issues and called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the Police and the youth.

He also called for regular town hall meetings at various State Commands which will involve the Police Spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders to strengthen the synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.