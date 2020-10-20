National News
IGP Deploys Personnel Over Attacks On Police Stations
With the rising violence in the country, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate deployment of anti-riot police personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF).
This is a move to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians and secure critical national infrastructure across the country.
The IGP’s order was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba.
Mba said the IGP also “ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen the security around Correctional facilities nationwide.”
“The orders are coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).”
Address Nigerians over #EndSARS protests – Senate urges Buhari
The Nigerian Senate has called on President Buhari to urgently address the nation so as to douse the tension in the country.
This comes as hoodlums continue to carry out various attacks on #EndSARS protesters and others in some parts of the country.
The Senators made the call for President Buhari to speak to the Nation after a motion was moved by Senator Biodun Olujimi and co-sponsored by all Senators on the ongoing nationwide protests believed to have been hijacked by hoodlums.
Part of the resolution of the Senators after deliberation include:
-Urge all tiers of government to put in place and sustain policies of social economic reforms that raise the standard of lives of our people;
-Call upon the Police to operate strictly in accordance with the rules of engagement appropriate in a democratic environment;
-Urge the Inspector General of Police to ensure a holistic comprehensive reforms of the police to increase the overall welfare including training and medical insurance of all members of the Nigeria Police Force
-Appeal to all Nigerians to resort to use of legal institutions to resolve disputes and conflicts;
-Urge the Nigerian youths and the Nigerian citizens to approach the National Assembly Committees Constitution and Reforms in order to secure far-reaching holistic amendments that are vital to the restructuring of our federation
-Urge the Federal Government to faithfully and comprehensively implement all the five demands of the #EndSARS movement and protesters with necessary timelines to rekindle confidence in government
-Appeal to #EndSARS movement and protesters to kindly in the interest of everyone stop their actions and embrace genuine dialogue; 7. Urge Mr. President to address the nation as soon as possible on these issues.
-Police should make it a duty to accompany protesters and should be involved in protecting genuine protesters.
#EndSARS: Address Nigerians Now – Senate Tells Buhari
The Nigeria Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address Nigerians on the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking most parts of the country.
The Senate gave the directive during its plenary on Tuesday.
The lawmakers also ordered the Nigerian police to protect all #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.
The Senate also urged #EndSARS protesters to halt their march to enable the federal government to meet their demands.
The Senate asked President Buhari to set up a judicial panel of inquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution.
Gbajabiamila: I Won’t Sign Off On 2021 Budget Without Provision For Victims Of Police Brutality
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed not to approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly.
He made this known in his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said he won’t sign the budget if provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of victims of police brutality in the last decade.
He also stated that he would withhold his signature if the implementation of the agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government is not captured by the budget.
He also disclosed that the House is considering the establishment of an independent body to investigate and recommend errant security operatives for sanction and prosecution.
