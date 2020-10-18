Connect with us

News Feed

Dolapo Badmus breaks silence on reports that she has been dismissed from police force

Published

1 hour ago

on

Dolapo Badmus breaks silence on reports that she has been dismissed from police force

 

Former Lagos police public relations officer, Dolapo Badmus has reacted to reports making the rounds that she has been dismissed from the Nigerian police force.

In her tweet on Saturday, Mrs Badmus asked Nigerians to ignore fake news.

Reports had emerged on Saturday that Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Abayomi Shogunle and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Dolapo Badmus have been demoted.

24 other ex-SARS operatives were also reportedly dismissed for various acts of misconduct.

But reacting on her Twitter page, Badmus said the reports were fake.

She tweeted, “Ignore Fake News.

“Whoever slotted my name in that list is a joker. I will forever respect people’s human rights, my name will never be put up as one who has violated another’s right.”

News Feed

‘PHCN took light while I was undergoing surgery’ – Lady narrates her ordeal

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

'PHCN took light while I was undergoing surgery' - Lady narrates her ordeal

The news of a Lady who is is fortunate to be alive after “NEPA” took light while she was undergoing surgery in a hospital in Umuahia is currently the talk of social media

Blessing Nwobodo, a writer, said she found a lump in her breast and was advised to remove it even though it wasn’t cancerous.

The government hospital in Abia state was on strike so she went to a private hospital in Umuahia.

She explained that during surgery, she was on local anasthesia and was conscious. Midway through the surgery, “NEPA took light”.

She said the doctor performing the surgery ran out and asked her aunt to call someone named Ifeanyi to put on the generator. Ifeanyi returned, saying their was no fuel.

A nurse came in with a torchlight which the doctor used for the surgery until power was restored.

Blessing explained that she was staring at the ceiling while everything was unfolding and she was singing Rihanna’s Please Don’t Stop The Music.

She said her experience made her want to curse Nigeria but she realized “the country is already cursed.”

Read her post below:

News Feed

#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro

Published

13 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Hold Enugu State Govt Responsible If Anything Happens To Us – Phyno, Kcee, Zoro

Nigerian artists, Phyno, Kcee and Zoro have revealed that their lives were threatened during the #EndSARS protests on Saturday in Enugu.

This was contained in a series of Tweets made by the trio on Twitter.

According to them, their #EndSARS protest in Enugu today was peaceful until some government-sponsored thugs came to disrupt it.

They said they didn’t give the thugs a chance to cause harm to the protesters as they begged the youths with them not to react.

When they got to government house, they said Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi came out but refused to address them and instead walked out on them.

Since #EndSARS campaign began, Phyno, Flavour, Kcee, Mastercraft and Zoro have been protesting together in different states within South-Eastern Nigeria.

The musicians have now taken to Twitter to warn that should anything happen to them, the government of Enugu State should be held responsible.

Their uniform tweet read, “Enugu! Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protesters, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT!

“Today, our peaceful protest in Enugu from Ogbete Market to the Enugu State Government House was going well until we reached the government house. Along the way we noticed a group of thugs joined the protests…

“The governor came out but refused to speak up and address the protestors, instead he addressed the thugs. The thugs tried to fight us but we maintained peace because we recognized their plan.

“We made sure the youth remained calm yet the governor refused to answer our questions! Instead he walked out on us, unapologetically, with the thugs following him. We made it clear that we knew the people he was pretending to address were paid thugs.

“As we have been saying: The movement won’t stop! We come in peace as always! ”

News Feed

#EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido

Published

15 hours ago

on

October 17, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn't Cost Them Their Sleep - Davido

Music entertainer, Davido has said that Nigerian leaders feel that the problems citizens of the country are currently facing should not disturb their (leaders) sleep.

The FEM crooner made this known in a series of Tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

The singer tweeted:

“Our president has only addressed us once in the past 10 days … despite everything that is going on.”

He added: “This is the problem. They don’t feel like they owe us enough. That they owe us explanations enough. That our unhappiness shouldn’t cost them their sleep!!! It all goes back to our votes and the fact they feel we ate not responsible for them being in these positions !! (sic).

“We need #ElectoralReform for these leaders to truly understand this accountability we are asking for is our right!!!”

