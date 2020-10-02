Ifu Ennada Begs Do2dtun To Become Laycon’s Manager

Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has been urged by former BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada, to become the manager of Laycon, winner of BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ season five.

This comes shortly after Do2dtun shared a photo of himself sitting with Laycon after the radio interview.

Ifu Ennada tweeted:

“I love this. @iamDo2dtun it won’t be bad if you manage him o. You genuinely care about him and you have what it takes to get him to the next level. ‘Pls tink abourit'”

Do2dtun, however, feels someone else is better equipped for the job than him. He replied:

“Thanks Ifu.. I am more focused on joining hands with my other friends who are endeared to his craft and helping him from afar.. he needs to make the best of this opportunity and that also involves, praying and seeking undiluted honesty before making decisions.”

See the Twitter exchange below: