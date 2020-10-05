“If you’re neutral in situations of injustice, you’ve chosen the side of the oppressor” – Tacha Akide

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha has taken to Twitter to air her opinion about people who stay neutral in matters of injustice.

According to the TV star, people who claim to be neutral in situations of injustice are usually on the side of the oppressor.

She further disclosed that she has resolved to never to keep quiet in situations of injustice, adding that she would constantly be the voice of the oppressed regardless of what people say.

She tweeted,

“If you are NEUTRAL in situations of INJUSTICE you have chosen the side of the OPPRESOR!! Call me names call me whatever! still won’t SHUT ME UP📌

Hey Fanm🔱💋💋.”