‘If You’re Neutral In Situations Of Injustice, You’ve Chosen Side Of The Oppressor’ – Tacha

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Tacha said that those who witness an act of injustice and choose to do nothing to stop it, indirectly encourage the perpetrator to continue.

The reality TV star had taken to her Twitter account on Sunday to share a quote by renowned South African cleric, Desmond Tutu as she noted that she can not be silenced.

In her words;

“If you are NEUTRAL in situations of INJUSTICE you have chosen the side of the OPPRESOR!! Call me names call me whatever! still won’t SHUT ME UP Hey Fanm”, she tweeted.



See her post below: