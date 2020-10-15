If your father, mother is a politician or government official don’t come online to post, go talk to them – Patoranking

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie (born 27 May 1990), better known by his stage name Patoranking has asked Nigerians whose parents are government officials or politicians not to come online to comment on national issues.

According to Patoranking who was Born and raised in Ijegun-Egba Satellite Town they should speak with their parents directly. He stated this on his Twitter handle this morning.

”If your father/Mother is a politician/Government official don’t come online to post,go Talk to Them. #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”