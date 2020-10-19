‘If You Like A Man, Encourage Him To Pursue You Without Being Cheap’ – Eucharia Anunobi Advises Ladies

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi has taken to Instagram to advise ladies to encourage any man they fancy to chase them without being ‘cheap’.

Sharing a photo of herself, the actress wrote;

“PRAYERS ONLY DOESN’T ANSWER TO DESTINY.

IT MUST BE COMBINED WITH POWER (MOVEMENT)AND PURPOSE !!!

Therefore you like , love and need a particular lady and you’re sure , she will give you peace and keep you drooling : Pursue her !!

You like what that man does compliment him and if you’re sure he is going to be your knight in shining armour , encourage him to pursue you , without being cheap .

For the words of God says : now unto Him that’s able to do exceeding abundantly above all you can ask or think , ACCORDING TO THE POWER THAT WORKS IN US .God only works according to your belief ,ability , purpose and WILL not just prayers . Ephesians 3 :20.” she wrote.

