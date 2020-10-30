Entertainment
‘If You Are Arrogant, Stay Away From Public Service’ – Film Director, Mildred Okwo Tells Lawmakers
Nollywood film director and producer, Mildred Okwo, has advised arrogant people to stay away from public service in Nigeria. The award-winning filmmaker took to her Twitter page to dish out the advice.
She also shared her take on the lawmakers who are blaming the recklessness of some Nigerian youths on social media.
In her words:
“If you are arrogant, stay away from public service.”
“Dear Reps, one or two of the youth on social media you malign are supposed to be in your employ to help you read & understand ur constituent’s needs. You are also supposed to create avenues for the hoodlums who helped put you in power to become responsible citizens”
See her posts below:
Entertainment
Rapper Pepenazi Ties Knot With His Fianceè, Janine
Nigeria rapper, Pepenazi,who is also media personality Dotun’s brother, finally tied the nuptial knot with his fiancée, Janine on Friday.
According to reports, the couple got married at the Ikoyi registry, Lagos in the presence of their close friends and family.
OAP Dotun broke the exciting news on social media and he also shared photos from the civil marriage ceremony.
In the photos, Pepenazi, who is now a married man, wore a dapper tuxedo while his bride donned a beautiful white gown.
Information Nigeria recalls the pair got engaged in February.
See the photos below:
Entertainment
‘Kanye Got Me A Lifelike Hologram Of My Dad For My 40th Birthday’ – Kim Kardashian
American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has shared the gift her husband, Kanye West, surprised her with on her 40th birthday – a lifelike hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.
The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share the video of her father’s hologram speaking. She wrote:
“For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.”
She further tweeted:
“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime Here’s a more close up view to see the incredible detail.”
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
‘Wizkid Represents Surulere Constituency More Than Desmond Elliot’ – OAP Do2dtun
Popular OAP, Do2dtun, has stated that Wizkid is a better representative of Surulere constituency than Desmond Elliot, Nollywood veteran cum Lagos State House of Assembly representative.
The radio host cum music entertainer took to his Twitter page to say that he is not moved by the lawmaker’s apology. Information Nigeria recalls Desmond Elliot referred to social media users as ‘children’ during his speech.
Although the veteran actor later apologized for his words, Do2dtun, who says he is from Surulere, has vowed not to vote Desmond Elliot in the coming elections.
His tweet reads:
“If you like apologize. I be Surulere boy, omo Aguda born and bred. I no fit vote you lai lai. Wizkid have represented surulere constituency more than you’ve ever done and he is not even a politician”
See his tweet below:
Trending
