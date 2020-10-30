‘If You Are Arrogant, Stay Away From Public Service’ – Film Director, Mildred Okwo Tells Lawmakers

Nollywood film director and producer, Mildred Okwo, has advised arrogant people to stay away from public service in Nigeria. The award-winning filmmaker took to her Twitter page to dish out the advice.

She also shared her take on the lawmakers who are blaming the recklessness of some Nigerian youths on social media.

In her words:

“If you are arrogant, stay away from public service.”

Read Also: ‘Testing Cast And Crew For COVID-19 Is Expensive’ – Filmmaker Mildred Okwo

“Dear Reps, one or two of the youth on social media you malign are supposed to be in your employ to help you read & understand ur constituent’s needs. You are also supposed to create avenues for the hoodlums who helped put you in power to become responsible citizens”

See her posts below: