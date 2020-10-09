If you are 18-25 years protesting #Endsars you are possibly a criminal – Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo has been attacked online by social media users over a controversial tweet she made about those protesting against SARS brutality.

According to the 56-year-old woman, all persons within the age of 18-25 years joining the protest against the terrorizing operations of the SARS are criminals.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote:

If you are 18-25 yo on Twitter protesting #endsars you are possibly a criminal if you claim harassment and extortion and NEVER reported it to @PoliceNG_CRU. Even the armed robbers are screaming #EndSARSImmediately — Dr Kemi Olunloyo🎙️🇳🇬 #Kemitalks (@KemiOlunloyo) October 8, 2020

