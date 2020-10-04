“If y’all want me to lead the protest, I will lead but just know that they will send me to kirikiri prison this time” – Naira Marley

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has shared his thoughts on the constant harassment Nigerians are facing from SARS officers.

The singer, in a recent tweet, condemned officers for shooting and killing Nigerians, especially those who don’t exhibit any form of violence.

He also urged Nigerians to stop protesting on Twitter, and learn to protest in real life.

“We need to stop protesting on twitter because that’s all we’ve been doing.We need to protest in real life, just say u’re scared and you will rather tweet from home”.

Responding to people who urged him to lead the protest, Naira Marley said he will lead, but her will land in ‘kirikiri’ prison afterwards.