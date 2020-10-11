‘If We Don’t Want Something, We Speak Up’ – Adekunle Gold Reacts To Dissolution Of SARS

Damilola Ayomide
Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Artiste Adekunle Gold

Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold, has reacted to the dissolution of SARS. The ‘Ire’ singer took to Twitter to address fellow Nigerians.

The Afro-pop artist wants the protests to be a continuous action. He advises that Nigerians should speak up regarding any unfavorable policy or situation going forward.

His tweet reads thus:

“This is our energy going forward! If we don’t want something WE SPEAK THE FUCK UP EVERYTIME! Our Mumu don do FR!”

Adekunle Gold is not the only celebrity pushing for continuous protests. Singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have also advocated for continuous protests owing to the fact there is a lot about Nigeria that needs to be changed.

See Adekunle Gold’s tweet below:

Adekunle Gold’s tweet

