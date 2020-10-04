“If we all come together as citizens of this country, we can end this Nonsense” – Davido joins #EndSars Protest

Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has joined a host of Nigerians to protest against SARS.

For a while now, Nigerians have been protesting against SARS, and calling for outright dissolution of the force, for unjustly harassing, bullying and killing some innocent Nigerians.

Incessant reports about the brutal harassment from Sars officers by eye witnesses and victims, sparked outrage on social media, with Nigerians and celebrities calling for SARS to be abolished.

Davido, in his recent tweet, advised Nigerians to come together as one, so that the justice which we seek will be granted to us.

In his words;

“#endsarsnow !!!! If we all come together as brothers and sisters and also as citizens of this country we can end this Nonsense!!”.