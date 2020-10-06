If the youth support me the way they supported BBN housemates, I’ll surely become the next president of Nigeria — Actor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has called out for the support of Nigerian youth to become the president.

The actor turned politician in a tweet told Nigerians, that he would become the president and the best if they support him the way they support the Big Brother Naija show .

This is coming after a twitter user asked him to run for presidential office because he’s outspoken.

Read his tweet below:

Recall that the Buhari administration on the 31st of May 2018 had signed the not too young to rule bill into law.

Amongst the young Nigerians aspiring for the presidential seat includes, Donald Duke, Omoyele Sowore, Fela Durotoye, Kingsley Moghalu and a host of others.

Hence, the young talented actor can contest for the presidential seat, if he wants.