‘If Nigerian Youths Support Me, I’ll Become Nigeria’s Next President’ – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has publicized his desire to become the best president Nigeria has ever witnessed. The only stumbling block which he has highlighted is mass support from Nigerian youths.

He revealed his on his official Twitter page as a reply to a fan who urged him to contest at the next Presidential elections.

“Pls we need you as the next Nigerian president. U have been so out spoken about the ills and shit that’s happening in this country… The country needs people like u. Other parts of the world, old men don’t rule as president.. only Africa I see 90yr old men still crave for power“, the user identified as Victor Agbator tweeted.

Yul Edochie’s response reads:

“If Nigerian youths will realise the power they have & support me the way they support BBNaija housemates I’ll surely become Nigeria’s next President & best President ever. I’ll unite this country & appoint credible men & women to work with irrespective of tribe or religion.”

