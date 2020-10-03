“If it doesn’t come directly from my mouth, then it’s not me talking” – Kiddwaya speaks after his mom endorsed his relationship with Erica

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has advised his fans not to believe anything which doesn’t come from his mouth directly.

According to the billionaire son, if he doesn’t make something official by himself, then nothing else should be taken serious.

“Guys please don’t forget. If it doesn’t come directly from my mouth, then it’s not me talking”, he wrote.

Some fans have however, linked his statement to his mother’s recent acknowledgement of Erica. They are insinuating that Kiddwaya is only trying to make everyone know that he’s the man, and he should decide for himself.

