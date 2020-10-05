“If I was Buhari, Wizkid would spend the night in cell for disrespecting me” – Man says

A social media user has taken to Twitter to blast the Nigerian artist and star boy Wizkid over his recent utterances to the president on Twitter.

Recall that Wizkid slammed President Buhari over the recent attack of SARS on the young man allegedly killed by SARS. Wizkid described President Buhari as an “Old man”.

Buhari who took to his Twitter page to tweet “I wish US President, Donald Trump and his wife Melania quick and full recovery from Covid-19″ was slammed by Wizkid who also retweeted with the caption, Donald Trump is not your business! Old man! Police/SARS still killing Nigerian Youth on a daily! Do something! Nothing concern u for America! face your country”.

This tweet by Wizkid has created mixed reactions on social media as many have described his tweet as disrespectful.