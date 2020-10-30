Man dumps fiancee for using N20k to buy food stuffs while he gave her N40k

A Nigerian man has dumped his girlfriend over trust issues.

According to the man, he gave his girlfriend N40,000 to buy foodstuff, but the lady spent N20,000 only, keeping the change.

The man said the girlfriend, by doing so, has failed integrity test.

The young man who shared the story to relationship expert, Joro Olumofin, said he isn’t just disappointed in her, but he also finds it hard to trust her.

In his words;

“I have an issue with my girlfriend and now i don’t trust her again. During the EndSARS protests, i told my girlfriend to stuff my house with foodstuffs, because i thought there would be a long lockdown.

I gave her N40,000 to buy the foodstuff, but she bought foodstuffs worth N20,000 or less. How did i know? When my sister came and saw the meat, the fish and other items, she calculated everything and said it’s below N20,000.

“After one year of our relationship, If i can’t trust her to buy foodstuffs when she’s not my wife yet, then, what’s the point of marrying her? I’ve never given her money to buy foodstuffs before, now she failed my test. She denied and said she spent the money on the food items, i told her let’s go to the market and reprice everything again, she refuse. Her loss.”