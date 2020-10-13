Bobrisky reveals why he did not join #EndSARS Protest

The self acclaimed barbie doll disclosed this today, October 12, in a post he shared on his official Instagram page.

In a post which Bobrisky has now deleted, he noted that if he dies at the protest, nobody would take care of his 85-year-old grandma and his younger brothers who still rely on him for survival.

Writing further, Bobrisky said if police officers mistakenly open fire on him and he dies, no amount of #Justice4Bobrisky would bring him back to life.

See his post below…