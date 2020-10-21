If Buhari doesn’t address us by 8pm today then its safe to say we don’t have a president – DJ Neptune

Popular Nigerian Disk Jockey, DJ Neptune has called out president Buhari to address the citizens of Nigeria on or before 8pm today.

The “Nobody” crooner said it will be safe to say Nigeria as Nation has no President, if President Buhari doesn’t address the “barbaric” act going on in the country.

He wrote;

“@MBuhari doesn’t come out to address the nation on this barbaric act that means it is safe to say NIGERIA DOESN’T HAVE A PRESIDENT and we NIGERIANS demand the TRUTH #ENDSARS”