“If anything happens to my daughter” – Man warns #Endsars protesters after getting stuck in traffic with sick 2-year-old daughter

A Nigerian man identified as Ayodele has cried out after he got stuck in traffic, while on his way to the hospital with a sick 2-year-old daughter.

He blamed the incident on protesters blocking the road, and warned that nothing should happen to his daughter.

He wrote;

“I am exactly in the traffic as I type, have been in the traffic since 11am and yet to complete the long bridge. I have a daughter of less than 2 yrs in the vehicle. We are rushing down to Ibadan for a important health related issues. This is insane.

Am telling you I have to run the car AC non stop to maintain the baby temperature. This is sheer madness.

If you are blocking road how will people who brought food to you at protest ground get their raw materials down to market.

If any happened to my daughter

I rest my case here.”



