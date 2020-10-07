‘I’d Rather Die Broke Than Join The Illuminati’ – Cardi B

Popular American rapper, Cardi B has said that she would rather die penniless than be a part of the Illuminati.

It all began after the single mom of one shared a photo of herself on her Instagram page that raised eyebrows.

In the photo, Cardi B donned a red latex jumpsuit with a red hairband in the form of horns.

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned the photo.

However, fans being questioning her affiliation to the secret cult known as the Illuminati due to the nature of the photo.

In a bid to clear the air, the rapper informed her fans that she is not a member of the Illuminati.

“Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!” she said.

A fan then asked her if she joined the secret cult but the rapper replied saying;

“I will never join nothing. I rather die broke. Money cant buy my faith in God.”

See the exchange below: