I’d rather be single & happy than married and miserable — Actress Nkechi Blessing

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Sunday Blessing has sent a message to people dragging her for being unmarried.

According to the thespian, she’d rather be happily single than miserably married.

She wrote on her instastories;

Hey sis, i would rather stay single and happy than married and miserable.

To the idiots screaming when will you get married, come and drag me na. Nonsense.

Nkechi was in a highly publicized relationship earlier this year but sadly, it hit the rocks and it seems she now has her priorities set on other things in life.

