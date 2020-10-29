Connect with us

Why it is difficult for me to display my wife: TB Joshua

5 hours ago

Prophet T B. Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has given insights into his family and relationship with God.

The cleric, in an exclusive interview with newsmen, said, “I have a wife and I have children. My first daughter is doing her PhD and my second daughter is doing her master’s degree. In all, I have three daughters. The last one is still in secondary school. I would have loved my wife to be like me but I cannot make her what I am; it is God. I can’t anoint her; God is the one that anoints people.

“This is not a biological issue; it is an inheritance from the saints – being a partaker of the inheritance from the saints. So, therefore, I should not use anything in my biological life to stop my spiritual life.

“As for my divine nature, I am a partaker of the inheritance of the saints. This is an apostolic ministry; it is not a ministry where you read the Bible, go to theology school, get your certificate and you start preaching! No. It is purely divine. So, it is so difficult for me to display my wife, she has to be ready for God. As much as you are ready for God, God will display you.”

The prophet wedded Evelyn in 1990.

The preacher said the prayer mountain was where he started his ministry and that it would be unveiled on completion.

Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Former vice-chairman of PDP SouthWest, Bode George has called for the dismantlement of tollgate at Lekki area of Lagos.

The PDP chieftain made this call at a press conference after soldiers were alleged to have shot and killed peaceful EndSARS protesters on October 20.

 

 

According to George, the dismantling of the tollgates would help in pacifying aggrieved Nigerian youths.

In his words;

“Let me reiterate the irreducible minimum acceptable to placate the angry and restless youths in order to restore peace, fairness and equity in our state.

The two tollgates should be dismantled immediately and permanently. AlphaBeta and Lekki Concession Company should be scrapped. The advert signage monopoly given to Seyi Tinubu should be withdrawn forthwith.

The Iya Oloja title should be withdrawn from Shade Tinubu and be given to the individual who deserves it according to tradition.

The NURTW which has become the militia wing of the APC should be re-organized and removed from the ambit and control of political actors.”

Nigeria Air Force arrest officers for flogging curfew violators in Osun

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

The Nigerian Airforce has arrested its erring officers for flogging violators of the state-government imposed curfew in Osun State.

A video that went viral on social media shows Airforce personnel dehumanizing and assaulting residents that violated the curfew.

The video which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 27, showed the curfew defaulters inside muddy water while being flogged by the security agents.

But, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Nigeria Air Force said the officers have been arrested and an investigation has commenced.

 

The statement reads:

”The attention of Nigeria Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Kunle Afolayan flaunts interior of his exquisite mansion (Photos)

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian filmmaker, has taken to social media to flaunt the interior of his expensive mansion.

Afolayan disclosed that calls for a full view of the interior of his house by young architect and art lovers made him share the photos on social media

The father of four added that “the structural designs was done by a professional architect but all interiors and esthetic done by me.”

