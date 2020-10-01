‘I Worked For My Money’ – Davido Slams Troll

Nigerian musician, Davido, has replied a troll who mocked him for publicizing his latest acquisition, a Lamborghini. The troll had replied a Twitter user who shared a video of Davido celebrating the new vehicle. The original tweet read thus:

“Davido just bought a Lamborghini … Davido steady blowing our minds a better time coming soon #30BG”

The troll’s reply reads:

“Patoranking buy his own no noise ii but his mumu buy his now see noise”

Davido’s reply reads:

“I work for am!! I go shout die! Ur papa”

Read Also: Singer Davido Aquires Brand New Lamborghini (Video)

Information Nigeria recalls the ‘Fem’ crooner disclosed to Ebuka in a recent interview that he would have become a billionaire in dollars if he was working in one of his father’s companies.

See Davido’s reply below: