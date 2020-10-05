I Won’t Go To Tribunal, But Pre-Election Cases Will Continue – Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 Edo Governorship election has said he will not challenge the outcome of the Edo State governorship election.

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had defeated Ize-Iyamu in the September 19, 2020, Edo governorship election.

Ize-Iyamu made this known in a press statement issued on Monday and made available to newsmen by John Mayaki, media head of his campaign council.

According to him, the election was dominated by alleged voter intimidation, falsification of results, unlawful cancellations of results in some local government areas.

Ize-Iyamu stated that while many malpractices could easily form the basis to challenge the election results, his campaign has decided not to commence an election petition in order to avoid “further tension.”

He, however, noted that two pre-election court cases instituted against the PDP will continue.