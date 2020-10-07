“I will thrive on social media and in real life” – BBN’s Erica decrees after alleged constant attack on her social media account

Kiddwaya and Erica have raised alarm over the constant attacks on their pages by some persons.

In separate posts, the BBNaija season 5 lovebirds pointed out that their social media handles have witnessed some restrictions as some persons have taken it upon themselves to “report them”

”My IG account is on Shadow ban. My twitter is suspended/ The WDG movement is beyond social media. It’s a force you cannot stop. So do your best because we are not going anywhere” Kiddwaya wrote

On her part, Erica wrote

My account is having visibility issues, a lot of people associated with me have had their accounts reported. I will thrive on social media and in real life”.