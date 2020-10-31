‘I Will Sponsor Campaigns To Keep Remembering Bad Politicians’ – Eldee

Former rapper, Lanre Dabiri, better known as Eldee, has stated that he is ready to sponsor online campaigns so that bad politicians will not be forgotten till the next general elections in 2023.

The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share that it is an advice which he received and he is ready to work on.

In his words:

“Best advice I heard today is to document all the bastard politicians, their position on #endars and their current stance against the people, so that we may never forget.

Read Also: Don’t Willingly Sign A Contract And Later Complain Of Being Cheated – ElDee

Replay it regularly until 2023. I will personally run facebook campaigns for as many as I can afford.”

See his tweet below: