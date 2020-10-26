We need a new Nigeria: Actress Iyabo Ojo

A Nigerian lady has lamented over the insensitivity of some Nigerians who go about selling what rightfully belongs to the citizens of the country.

In a Facebook post, the lady, Inemesit Green-Nathaniel said she bought a carton of Indomie and removed a new sticker found on it. It turned out to be a covid-19 sticker, stating that the indomie is not for sale.

To her utmost surprise, after removing the “indomitable” sticker, she found COVID19 sticker, underneath it.

“I don’t really know what took my mind to this pack of indomie in my house, I decided to remove this new sticker from it, lo and behold at the back of it I saw Covid 19, Not for sale.

So all this while I have been buying my own right? So if you are looking for warehouse in Akwa ibom, our own palliatives has been sold out to us. HOW HEARTLESS CAN PEOPLE BE?”, She lamented.





