‘I Will Never Lose Hope; Justice Must Be Served’ – Falz

Nigerian rapper and comedian, Folarin Falana alias Falz, has stated that he will never lose hope regarding Nigeria. He also believes that justice must be served to the patriots who have lost their lives to the recent violence.

The musician cum actor who has been at the forefront of the #EndSARS protests took to his Twitter page to share his regard for the lives lost.

In his words:

“If they don’t have regard for the lives that we have lost these past few days, I definitely do. And for their sake, I will NEVER EVER lose hope. Justice must be served. It is the very least they deserve.”

See his tweet below: