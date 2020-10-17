I will like to pay for his school fees till SS3, help me locate him – Man expresses desire to train young hawker who gave snacks to protesters for free

As the anti-SARS protest march continues across the nation, many interesting stories have surfaced online.

One of such stories is that of a young boy who was hawking snacks at one of the protest grounds. However, after giving his snacks to some protesters, he refused to collect money from them.

His response after rejecting their money was ‘ẹ bawa ṣe kín lè lọ ile iwe’ which a Twitter user translated as ‘Do it for us so that I can go to school’.

The selfless gestured moved many Nigerians and some took to social media to shower him with prayers and blessings.

One person, @gokenathaniel even offered to put the little boy through school.

Please does anyone know where this boy is or how to find him. While we’re fighting for millions like him, I’ll like to pay for his private school education till SS3. Please retweet. Help me locate him.”

