I will like to pay for his school fees till SS3, help me locate him – Man expresses desire to train young hawker who gave snacks to protesters for free

As the anti-SARS protest march continues across the nation, many interesting stories have surfaced online.

One of such stories is that of a young boy who was hawking snacks at one of the protest grounds. However, after giving his snacks to some protesters, he refused to collect money from them.

His response after rejecting their money was ‘ẹ bawa ṣe kín lè lọ ile iwe’ which a Twitter user translated as ‘Do it for us so that I can go to school’.

He gave us his snacks for free

We beg him to collect money but he insist no He said ẹ bawa ṣe kín lè lọ ile iwe #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/ddOBoujTxW — olúwo jọ̀gbọ̀dọ́ Ọ̀rúnmìlà (@animolenikun) October 16, 2020

The selfless gestured moved many Nigerians and some took to social media to shower him with prayers and blessings.

One person, @gokenathaniel even offered to put the little boy through school.

“Please does anyone know where this boy is or how to find him. While we’re fighting for millions like him, I’ll like to pay for his private school education till SS3. Please retweet. Help me locate him.”

Please does anyone know where this boy is or how to find him. While we’re fighting for millions like him, I’ll like to pay for his private school education till SS3. Please retweet. Help me locate him.#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera #ENDBADGOVERNANCE https://t.co/4nvvIeuMdW — #EndSARS (@gokenathaniel) October 17, 2020

I swear I’m sad and I’m crying. How can someone be so young and innocent and has no trust in the system. “do it for us so that I can go to school”. I’m already crying. What kind of country is this. This whole thing is depressing 😔 — kelechi 🇳🇬 (@kxlechi) October 16, 2020

My heart 💓 bless his heart! Please Let’s find him and get him in the best school and make sure the only future he has is CEO of that snack he’s hawking! I am willing to contribute — Kunbs (@Kmamsss) October 16, 2020

This moved me close to tears. If a boy as young as this has no trust in the system and his heart desire is for we youth to continue this movement so as to make it possible for him (and many others) to be educated.

It speaks volume. #ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS !!! — ‘Mide (@itz_oluolu) October 16, 2020